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Man remanded into custody on child cruelty charges

A 54-year-old man who was extradited from the Republic of Ireland has been remanded in custody today at Derry Magistrate’s Court, charged with 17 counts of child cruelty.

The man, who cannot be named due to the nature of the charges, appeared in court to face 17 counts of child cruelty on dates between May 25, 1997, and September 1, 2007.

The court heard that in addition to 17 Magistrate’s Court charges, there was one Crown Court matter, a charge of blackmail.

Defence Counsel Aoife MacAuley said there would be no application for bail as the man had been extradited following his serving a sentence in the Republic.

The Crown Court matter was adjourned until June 17, to be dealt with in that venue.

Ms McAuley said she did not believe the defendant had ever been remanded in this jurisdiction on these matters.

A prosecutor told the court that papers in the 17 counts of child cruelty were ready and a Preliminary Enquiry could be held on the next occasion.

The case was adjourned until June 3 for a Preliminary Enquiry to be held.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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