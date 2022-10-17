53 year old dies after serious assault in Omagh

A 53 year old man has died after a serious assault in County Tyrone last night.

Two men were attacked by a man armed with a machete outside a house in Omagh.

It happened just before midnight in the Slievecoole Park area of the town.

Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene, however a 53 year old man died a short time later.

The other man was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and is currently in police custody.