BTS record label confirm band members will enlist to South Korean military

 

BigHit have released a statement on Twitter this morning confirming that members of renowned K-POP band BTS are going to ‘fulfil their military service’.

Conscription laws in South Korea states that all able-bodied men aged 18-35 must complete a minimum of 18 months of service to the army, navy or air force.

This ends months of speculation questioning if the group will fall under the exemption of artists. As they are not musicians of a traditional or classical genre or winners of international dance competitions, they are eligible of the exemption.

The first of the Dynamite group to begin his mandatory service will be Jin.

Fans have been promised that just as their latest single is titled, the best is yet to come for the band.

