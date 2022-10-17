Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Deputy hits out as possibility of people footing bill for retrofitting

It is ‘unbelievable’ householders will have to foot the bill themselves and wait to be re-reimbursed for retro fits.

That’s according to Michael Fitzmaurice after it was reported the rules are to change and people will have to pay the whole bill and wait for money back.

The average household could have to pay up to €4,000 for works, and then stand by for as long as six months to be reimbursed.

Michael Fitzmaurice TD says the proposed changes mean most houses will have to do without insulation this winter:

 

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has however rejected suggestions that householders will have to pay for retro-fit programmes in full.

The Minister says changes are taking place but only to deal with large-scale expensive deep retro-fits.

He said the 80% grant will remain in place and that talks are planned with the SEAI next week to ensure that households won’t have to pay all basic insulation costs up front.

