Errigal Ciaran are into the Tyrone Senior Football Championship decider after a one point victory over defending champions Dromore.

0-11 to 0-10 was the final score in Omagh.

Errigal Ciaran will now face Carrickmore in the final.

After the game Errigal Ciaran joint manager Adrian O’Donnell told the media he knew the game was always going to be tough…