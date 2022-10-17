Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Glenswilly hit by flooding again

Heavy rain overnight has once again resulted in flooding in parts of Glenswilly.

Residents on a number of occasions have been left stranded due to flooding during spells of adverse weather.

Works were carried out overnight to clear the water and reopen the road.

Flood alleviation works had commenced in the area last week and are due to be complete this week.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly is confident the works will provide a long-term solution:

