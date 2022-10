The Government’s expected to make a u-turn on its plans to bring in a concrete block levy.

Its reported a backlash from builders has led to its decision to postpone the move, originally planned to help pay for mica redress.

The construction industry claims the 10 per cent levy on concrete could delay building homes and will cause house prices to rise.

Chairperson of the Mica Action Group Lisa Hone says the Government’s bowed to pressure from them but not Mica homeowners: