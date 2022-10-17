Just under €1m paid out by DCC for trips and falls claims

Donegal County Council has paid out just under €1 million in public injury claims.

The county has one of the lowest number of claims for trips on pathways in the country.

According to the Irish Independent, Dublin, Louth, Limerick and Longford are among the counties with the highest rates of public injury claims against local authorities.

Councils have paid out nearly 150 million euro in the last five and a half years relating to trips and falls on footpaths.

Donegal County Council has paid out €992,572.

56 claims were made against the council from 2019 to June 2022. That equates to 33 claims per 100,000 of the population in Donegal.

Cork County and City councils didn’t provide data to the newspaper.