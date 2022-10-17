Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mica Redress Scheme is ‘paralysed’ – MAG Chairperson

The Mica Redress Scheme is ‘paralysed’.

That’s according to the new Chairperson of the Mica Action Group.

In a social media post, Lisa Hone says affected homeowners are at this stage collateral damage as the lack of progress on proper redress continues.

The Mica Action Group has this morning written to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien. The Group has told him that they have been left with no other option but to commence its own professional Health and Safety Risk assessments of properties.

Ms Hone says Mica homeowners remain in limbo:

 

One Mica homeowner is being forced to rent a house for Christmas so that her family can sit around the table together on Christmas Day.

Issues started to appear in Sharon Moss’ home in Letterkenny in 2011 which has escalated to a point where parts of her property are now inhabitable.

Over the past 7 years, issues have started to arise with the electrics installed in her house also.

She says it is a daily struggle of the unknown:

 

