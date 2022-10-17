Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Progress being made on Fort Dunree upgrade project

Progress on the delivery of the major Fort Dunree Upgrade project continues.

The Design Team has been appointed and preliminary design has commenced.

The design phase of the Fort Dunree Upgrade project will continue until December with the detailed design phase starting in January 2023.

Planning permission for the development is expected to be submitted in July next year with construction planned to start in August 2024.

€12.5 million is being invested by Failte Ireland to upgrade the military fort and museum to improve visitor facilities and walkways.

Additional funding of €9.3m was granted by the Department of Tourism, with the remaining 25% to be provided by Donegal County Council.

Minister Charlie McConalogue has welcomed the progress to date.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

rental 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Limited eviction ban to be discussed this evening

17 October 2022
BTS
Entertainment

BTS record label confirm band members will enlist to South Korean military

17 October 2022
Michael Martin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach in Stormont for power-sharing restoration talks

17 October 2022
fort dunree 0
News, Top Stories

Progress being made on Fort Dunree upgrade project

17 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

rental 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Limited eviction ban to be discussed this evening

17 October 2022
BTS
Entertainment

BTS record label confirm band members will enlist to South Korean military

17 October 2022
Michael Martin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach in Stormont for power-sharing restoration talks

17 October 2022
fort dunree 0
News, Top Stories

Progress being made on Fort Dunree upgrade project

17 October 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 October 2022
MP Rodney Horan
News, Top Stories

Searches continuing for missing man in Sligo

17 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube