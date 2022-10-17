Progress being made on Fort Dunree upgrade project

Progress on the delivery of the major Fort Dunree Upgrade project continues.

The Design Team has been appointed and preliminary design has commenced.

The design phase of the Fort Dunree Upgrade project will continue until December with the detailed design phase starting in January 2023.

Planning permission for the development is expected to be submitted in July next year with construction planned to start in August 2024.

€12.5 million is being invested by Failte Ireland to upgrade the military fort and museum to improve visitor facilities and walkways.

Additional funding of €9.3m was granted by the Department of Tourism, with the remaining 25% to be provided by Donegal County Council.

Minister Charlie McConalogue has welcomed the progress to date.