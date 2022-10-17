Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Searches continuing for missing man in Sligo

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 21-year-old Rodney Horan, who is missing from Colooney, County Sligo, since yesterday.

Rodney is 5 feet 10 inches in height, of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey ‘Gym King’ jacket, brown jumper, black jeans, black shoes and a silver chain.

Rodney was last seen on Saturday evening on the Doorly Park side of the Riverside Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station.

MP Rodney Horan
News, Top Stories

Searches continuing for missing man in Sligo

17 October 2022
mica home 0
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Housing Minister cannot walk away from those in dangerous homes’ – MacLochlainn

17 October 2022
St Michael's Church, Creeslough
Audio, News, Top Stories

Palestinian ambassador extends condolences to Creeslough families

17 October 2022
omagh high street
News, Top Stories

53 year old dies after serious assault in Omagh

17 October 2022
Advertisement

