Searches continuing for missing man in Sligo

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 21-year-old Rodney Horan, who is missing from Colooney, County Sligo, since yesterday.

Rodney is 5 feet 10 inches in height, of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey ‘Gym King’ jacket, brown jumper, black jeans, black shoes and a silver chain.

Rodney was last seen on Saturday evening on the Doorly Park side of the Riverside Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station.