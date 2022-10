The Taoiseach is meeting party leaders in Belfast today for talks on restoring power-sharing at Stormont.

It’s now just 11 days until the deadline for an Executive to be reformed – or another election will have to be called.

The DUP is refusing to end its boycott of the North’s political institutions until its issues with the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol are resolved.

Alliance Leader Naomi Long said today that she wants to see fundamental changes to political structures in the North: