A Candlelight Autumnal Serenade in aid of Doochery village defib fund



Following an acute emergency during the summer of 2022 it was discovered that the Doochary Village Defibulator was not working and in fact had been recalled by the manufacture years earlier.

Since that time Cumann Forbartha – Na Dúchoraidh, Doochary-Tidy Towns has been actively fundraising to acquire a new defib, a box to house it in and training for villagers to use it.

As part of that process renowned Dublin musician, with Doochary roots Catriona Mc Elhinney Grimes has agreed to provide a charity concert on Thursday October 27, from 7:00-9:00pm, at St Connal’s Church, Doochary Village. Her concert is entitled A Candlelight Autumnal Serenade.

Ms McElhinney Grimes is a favourite performer at the Mary Of Dungloe Festival each year. She is a well-known Dublin music teacher in piano and violin and performs in Dublin regularly. The committee of Cumann Forbartha – Na Dúchoraidh, Doochary-Tidy Towns is delighted that she is supporting her home village efforts to provide lifesaving equipment for the village.

Tickets are available in shops in Dungloe and Doochary and also at the door, and they are €10. The Concert will be followed by a wine reception in the Corkscrew Bar. All are welcome.