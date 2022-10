The Construction Industry Federation says building levies to fund the Mica redress scheme should be aimed at manufacturers.

Cabinet ministers are due to discuss changes to a proposed 10% levy on concrete announced in Budget 2023.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has re-iterated this morning it will be going ahead despite pressure from backbenchers to change or scrap it.

Director General of the Construction Industry Federation, Tom Parlon, says manufacturers should be paying the levy: