Details of changes to the proposed concrete levy will go to Cabinet this morning.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will present the Finance Bill – the piece of legislation which gives effect to budget measures.

Backbenchers and opposition TDs have been calling for the levy to be dropped or changed significantly to avoid increasing the cost of building homes.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he stands squarely behind the theory of funding the mica redress scheme through the taxation.