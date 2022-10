The Donegal ATU’s Careers Fair takes place next week, with dozens of local and international companies set to be present.

The Careers Fair will give students and graduates the opportunity to directly connect with employers and recruiters from a range of sectors offering job opportunities and advice.

The Fair gets underway in An Dánlann on the Donegal ATU campus at noon next Monday.

Catherine Lyster is the Careers Officer at Donegal ATU…