Gardai hunt trio after car damaged in Letterkenny

Robbery, 92, Inch

Gardai are on the hunt for three people seen fleeing the scene of a criminal damage incident in Letterkenny.

On Sunday last, at around 1:20am, damage was caused to the driver’s side window and rear passenger window of a car parked in the Meadowbank Park area.

Three people, all dressed in dark clothing were observed leaving the scene.

Gardai are asking road users who travelled in the area of the Long Lane or within the Meadowbank Park area and who had a dash cam, to make the footage available to them. They are also appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

