After our successful Half Marathon last year, the Hegartys team are back at it again – but this time they’re pushing harder and attempting a Marathon fundraiser to support Pieta. Our entire team will take to the pavements on 30th October to run, walk or cycle as far as they can to raise vital funds. We chose Pieta House as we feel Mental Health is a thing that affects many families and we want to raise as much as we can for the great charity that is Pieta House.