More focus to be put on walking, cycling infrastructure in Letterkenny

There is set to be a focus on allocating more road space to pedestrians and cyclists in Letterkenny under new plans revealed by the Department of Transport.

Under the Government’s Pathfinder Programme, initiatives are being put in place to encourage the use of more sustainable transport methods in the town.

According to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, works are set to see road space in Letterkenny reallocated to allow more walking and cycling infrastructure to be put in place.

The Department say there will also be a series of pedestrian and cyclist schemes, that will service key destinations in Letterkenny and link residential areas with educational, employment and commercial hubs.

