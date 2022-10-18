Police in Derry and Strabane warn of recent scams

Police in Derry City and Strabane are warning people to be vigilant after a number of people in the area were scammed out of money.

One person lost £1,700 while another lost more than £3,000.

Police received a report on Sunday, from a member of the public who lost £1,700 in an energy discount scam.

They had initially been contacted on October 8th via text, claiming to be owed £400 and went on to fill out their bank details, on what turned out to be a fake website.

On Sunday last, they received a call from a man purporting to be their bank requesting confirmation of a verification code they’d sent. This was done, thinking it was legitimate, but only afterwards the person realised it was a scam and that money was taken from their account.

In another report, a couple lost more than £3,000 in a WhatsApp scam. They both believed they’d sent money to a family member.

Police say possible approaches from scammers include making false offers of energy refunds, energy discounts, tax rebates and cost-of-living payments.