Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Government urged to fight for fishing communities at EU level

A Donegal TD has claimed the Department of Agriculture and the Marine is working against the Irish fishing industry rather than for it.

Speaking ahead of a two day European Summit which begins today, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn urged Minister for Europe Thomas Byrne and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue to start fighting for Irish fishing communities in the corridors of Europe.

He told the debate that fishers have been let down by quota agreements and the Brexit Adjustment Fund, and now, when they seek financial help, nothing is forthcoming………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

podeu
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government urged to fight for fishing communities at EU level

20 October 2022
welfare
Audio, News, Top Stories

More Community Welfare Officers needed in Donegal – Pringle

20 October 2022
markey
Audio, News, Top Stories

MEP says electric car charging infrastructure must be significantly improved enhanced

20 October 2022
charlie local link
News, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue meets Local Link management to discuss supports and strategies

20 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

podeu
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government urged to fight for fishing communities at EU level

20 October 2022
welfare
Audio, News, Top Stories

More Community Welfare Officers needed in Donegal – Pringle

20 October 2022
markey
Audio, News, Top Stories

MEP says electric car charging infrastructure must be significantly improved enhanced

20 October 2022
charlie local link
News, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue meets Local Link management to discuss supports and strategies

20 October 2022
20221019_201009
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Buaille Buaille le Brí Carr…curtha i láthair ag Colm Ferriter 19ú Deireadh Fómhair

19 October 2022
B0FB8A89-2313-4AAB-817D-847A6E4183CF
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast: Do you remember when Cllr Eddie Fullerton was shot dead?

19 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube