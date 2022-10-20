Government urged to fight for fishing communities at EU level

A Donegal TD has claimed the Department of Agriculture and the Marine is working against the Irish fishing industry rather than for it.

Speaking ahead of a two day European Summit which begins today, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn urged Minister for Europe Thomas Byrne and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue to start fighting for Irish fishing communities in the corridors of Europe.

He told the debate that fishers have been let down by quota agreements and the Brexit Adjustment Fund, and now, when they seek financial help, nothing is forthcoming………….