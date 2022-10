Graffiti that’s appeared in Portrush about James Nesbitt is being treated as a hate crime.

The message threatening the Cold Feet star was on a wall in Portrush.

The actor recently spoke at an event in Dublin organised by a campaign group advocating for a united Ireland.

Local MLA Cara Hunter says the graffiti does not represent the people of Portrush.

She says the actions of those responsible is unacceptable: