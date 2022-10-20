Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
MAG unhappy with O’Brien letter

The Mica Action Group says a written reply was received from the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien this morning to a letter sent to him by the group’s Chairperson Lisa Hone earlier this week.

The group asked questions about communitation with Donegal County Council, and raised concern about the urgency of several cases where damage to homes is very bad.

The group says the response does not address, or give sufficient detail on the critical issues raised in the original letter, and a follow up letter seeking such information is currently being drafted.

 

ORIGINAL LETTER –

MINISTER’S RESPONSE –

 

