Political instability in UK bad for Ireland – Humphreys

Britain’s Prime Minister has announced her resignation, telling a press conference at Downing Street that a successor will be in place within a week.

Liz Truss has faced growing pressure among her own Conservative MPs to stand down, following weeks of economic and political turmoil.

After just 44 days in office, she becomes the UK’s shortest serving Prime Minister.

She said she was disappointed she couldn’t deliver on more of her policies…………

Here, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys says it’s important for Ireland there is political stability in the UK…………….