Still time to join legal action over pipe leaks in West Donegal

There is still time for people to join a group legal action against Irish Water in relation to leaks in copper pipes from the Gortahork Falcarragh treatment plant.

60 people have to date, joined the legal actions with some proceedings already issued.

Independent testing has been carried out and it was confirmed that the manner of the treatment of the water within in the plant is resulting in a chemical reaction as it passes through copper pipes.

Cormac Hartnett of Hartnett Hayes Solicitors told today’s Nine til Noon Show that time is off the essence:

