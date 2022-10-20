Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Score – 20/10/22

On The Score this week, Former Finn Harps Manager Anthony Gorman joins us for our League of Ireland Chat.

Derry All Ireland winner Eamon Burns looks ahead to the Derry Senior Championship Final meeting of Glen and Slaughtneil while Andy Connors takes his Termon ladies side into the opening round of Ulster.

Plus we hear from one the top Donegal Athletes from the 80’s – Shaun Carlin and Michael Murphy on the ATU Donegal starting a new competitive sport season.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

bertieahernm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Border poll feasible within 10 years – Ahern

20 October 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday October 20th

20 October 2022
Mica Protest Oct 21
News, Top Stories

MAG unhappy with O’Brien letter

20 October 2022
swann
News

NI Health Minister praises first responders who attended the Creeslough tragedy

20 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

bertieahernm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Border poll feasible within 10 years – Ahern

20 October 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday October 20th

20 October 2022
Mica Protest Oct 21
News, Top Stories

MAG unhappy with O’Brien letter

20 October 2022
swann
News

NI Health Minister praises first responders who attended the Creeslough tragedy

20 October 2022
westminister
Audio, News, Top Stories

Political instability in UK bad for Ireland – Humphreys

20 October 2022
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

UU and Alliance leaders say Republic may have a say in running NI affairs

20 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube