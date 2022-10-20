The Score – 20/10/22

On The Score this week, Former Finn Harps Manager Anthony Gorman joins us for our League of Ireland Chat.

Derry All Ireland winner Eamon Burns looks ahead to the Derry Senior Championship Final meeting of Glen and Slaughtneil while Andy Connors takes his Termon ladies side into the opening round of Ulster.

Plus we hear from one the top Donegal Athletes from the 80’s – Shaun Carlin and Michael Murphy on the ATU Donegal starting a new competitive sport season.