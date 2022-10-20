Winning start for ATU Donegal side’s

The new colleges sport season started this week and ATU Donegal have begun brightly.

It was a good night on Wednesday for the two men’s gaelic football teams in Belfast.

They started their respective Division One league campaigns with wins over Queens at the Dub.

The freshers were first up, coming from four points down with twenty minutes to go, beating the hosts 2-10 to 1-9.

Glenfin’s Luke McGlynn scored 1-5 and the other goal came from Dungloe’s Conor Diver.

The senior side also won, coming through their tie 1-11 to 0-9.

MacCumhaills Joel Bradley Walsh hit 1-5 with Killybeg’s Jack McSharry also scoring three points.

Jack Gallagher, Jason McGee and Rory O’Donnell were the other scorers.

On Tuesday evening, the ladies gaelic footballers started their season with a 3-11 to 0-11 win over ATU Sligo at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy and the men’s hurlers begin on Thursday evening against TUS Midlands in their Division 3 opener also in Convoy.

On the soccer front, the ATU Donegal men’s team are playing in the top tier Premier Division of the CUFL this year.

Their game on Wednesday in Dublin at UCD was abandoned in the second half due to an injury suffered by one of the players.