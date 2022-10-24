Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HSA stats show 38 workplace deaths in Ireland last year

38 people lost their lives due to work-related incidents last year, compared to 54 in 2020. Of last year’s deaths, the largest number, 11, were in agriculture, forestery and fisheries,

That’s according to the Health and Safety Authority’s annual workplace review.

Assistant Chief Executive with the HSA, Dr Kevin DeBarra, says these deaths are avoidable……..

Meanwhile, as European Safety Week begins today, the HSA said over a million days were lost due to work related injuries in 2020, compared to nearly six hundred thousand last year.

The lowest rates of injury in 2020 were recorded in the border area of Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Monaghan and Cavan at 6.5 injuries per 1,000 workers, compared to 29.7 in the mid-east.

