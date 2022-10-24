Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Increase in patients attending Donegal Sexual Assault Treatment Unit

A report due to be published today has revealed a 30% increase in the number of patients who attended Donegal Sexual Assault Treatment Unit.

In 2021, 101 patients attended the unit in 2021 compared to around 70 in 2020.

This was an increase of 30% on patient attendances compared to 2020.

92% identified as female, 6% as male and 2% identified as another gender.

The age profile of patients attending the Donegal SATU was comparative to previous years with a mean age of 25 years. 69 patient attendances were 25 years-of-age and under, 36 under 18 years of age and 33% between 18 and 25 years-of-age.

49 (49%) patients were referred by An Garda Síochána. However, an additional 23 (23%) patients who
attended SATU and had not previously reported the incident to An Garda Síochána went on to report the
incident following SATU support.

93 (92%) incidents were reported to have occurred in Ireland. Of these, 87 (86%) occurred in Donegal, Sligo and north Leitrim.

78% of patients attended the SATU within 7 days of the reported incident and 97% of patients who underwent a forensic clinical examination were seen by a forensic clinical examiner within 3 hours of a request.

