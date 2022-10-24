New Co-Working hub opens at DCEF’s Letterkenny centre

The Donegal County Enterprise Fund’s new Co-Working Hub has officially opened in Letterkenny, offering access to desks on a daily, weekly or monthly basis.

The new hub is based at DCEF’s Ballyraine premises, with training rooms also available.

Michael Tunney is a member of the Enterprise Fund’s board – He says this is a very important development, which recognises the way business is changing…………

Picture – From Left to Right: Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly, Mayor of the Letterkenny and Milford Municipal District; Aidan McKenna, Regional Director of Enterprise Ireland ; DCEF chairperson Adrian Britton; Enterprise Fund Business Centre manager, Geraldine Daly; & DCEF board member, Michael Tunney.

Release in full –

The Donegal County Enterprise Fund’s new Co-Working Hub in Letterkenny was officially opened on Friday by Aidan McKenna, Regional Director of Enterprise Ireland. The new hub at the DCEF Enterprise Centre in Ballyraine offers both fixed desk and hotdesk options at affordable prices.

“If your business growth is hampered by shortage of office space, this CoWorking Hub is an ideal solution”, Mr McKenna told the launch event. “I am sure that the hub will also assist in the further development of new start-ups in the area and county.”

The new hub was funded by Enterprise Ireland under their Community Enterprise Support Programme. The scheme aims to help community enterprise centres overcome the challenges of Covid-19 and to prepare for a post-Covid environment.

DCEF chairperson Adrian Britton said the funding “also enabled us to re-develop our website, where CoWorking desks can now be booked online. In addition, we upgraded our training room facilities and technology, modernised all of our signage and refreshed the internal spaces in the centre.”

Mr Britton said clients can all avail of the use of a communal kitchen, shower facilities, and onsite parking. There is also a privately run fitness gym and creche within the business park.

Aidan McKenna said Enterprise Ireland “are particularly happy to support the on-going development of the Enterprise Centre here in Letterkenny as we assisted the Fund to build it back in 1999.”

In his address, Cllr Mandy Kelly, chair of the Letterkenny and Milford Municipal District commented on the success of the Fund Company over the years. “The Enterprise centre in Letterkenny has operated quietly over twenty years and currently has 19 tenants who employ over 180 staff from and within the centre. The development of the CoWorking hub will assist the Fund develop its management capabilities as it seeks to pursue the next stage of the centre’s expansion.”

Centre manager, Geraldine Daly says local and visiting businesspeople can book desk space in the co-working hub at: www.donegalenterprisefund.ie. “As well as the co-working facility there are training rooms which can also be booked in advance, and a communal canteen on the first floor.”