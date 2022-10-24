Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Public consultation on Ballyshannon Town Centre Regeneration Project open tomorrow

Draft proposals for the Ballyshannon Town Centre Regeneration Project have now entered public consultation.

Members of the public can share their views on the proposals with Donegal County Council from tomorrow until the 8th of November.

The project plans to revitalise several areas of the town.

Donegal County Council say that regeneration works would include projects at the Market Yard and the Three Bridges Loop Walk, as well as investments in new car parking facilities, public amenity areas, new artisan enterprise units and new public conveniences, tourist and public transport facilities.

You can view the plans online at the County Council’s website here, or at a public information event from 3pm-8pm this Tuesday at St. Anne’s Hall in Ballyshannon.

The public consultation begins tomorrow, and is set to run until the 8th of November.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ballyshannon
News, Top Stories

Public consultation on Ballyshannon Town Centre Regeneration Project open tomorrow

24 October 2022
satu logo
News, Top Stories

Increase in patients attending Donegal Sexual Assault Treatment Unit

24 October 2022
Boris_johnson_(cropped)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sunak enters race to become next British PM as Boris tries to rally support

23 October 2022
Ukraine Flag
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fears Ukrainian refugees could be made homeless

23 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Ballyshannon
News, Top Stories

Public consultation on Ballyshannon Town Centre Regeneration Project open tomorrow

24 October 2022
satu logo
News, Top Stories

Increase in patients attending Donegal Sexual Assault Treatment Unit

24 October 2022
Boris_johnson_(cropped)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sunak enters race to become next British PM as Boris tries to rally support

23 October 2022
Ukraine Flag
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fears Ukrainian refugees could be made homeless

23 October 2022
Candle
News, Top Stories

National – woman dies in Kilkenny collision

23 October 2022
court-hammer
Audio, News, Top Stories

Courts owed €18 million in unpaid fines

23 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube