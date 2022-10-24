Public consultation on Ballyshannon Town Centre Regeneration Project open tomorrow

Draft proposals for the Ballyshannon Town Centre Regeneration Project have now entered public consultation.

Members of the public can share their views on the proposals with Donegal County Council from tomorrow until the 8th of November.

The project plans to revitalise several areas of the town.

Donegal County Council say that regeneration works would include projects at the Market Yard and the Three Bridges Loop Walk, as well as investments in new car parking facilities, public amenity areas, new artisan enterprise units and new public conveniences, tourist and public transport facilities.

You can view the plans online at the County Council’s website here, or at a public information event from 3pm-8pm this Tuesday at St. Anne’s Hall in Ballyshannon.

