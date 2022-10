Rory McIlroy is back at the top of golf’s world rankings after securing the 23rd win of his PGA Tour career last night.

The county Down native finished on 17-under-par to win the CJ Cup by a single shot in South Carolina.

McIlroy says he has worked hard to return to the top of the rankings…

Shane Lowry finished in a tie for 23rd on six-under, while Seamus Power ended the week on level par.