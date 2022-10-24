UCD draw with Shels to move three clear of Harps

Finn Harps know a win against UCD is a must next Friday night if they are to stay in the Premier Division.

The Dublin students drew 1-1 with Shelbourne on Monday evening and now sit three points above Harps at the bottom of the table with two games to go.

Harps host UCD next and a victory for Ollie Horgan’s side would edge them ahead on goal difference but a defeat would relegated Harps to the First Division.

The Ballybofey side go into the game knowing a win or a draw at the very least keeps the season alive.