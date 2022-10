Rishi Sunak is expected to be confirmed as the new UK Prime Minister later today.

Boris Johnson withdrew from the Tory leadership race last night – leaving only Sunak and Penny Mordaunt in the race.

Sunak will be confirmed as leader if he’s the only candidate with 100 Tory supporters by this afternoon’s deadline. It’s suggested he has well above the requisite 100, while Penny Mordaunt is well below it.

Former Taoiseach John Bruton says what the UK needs more than anything is stability………