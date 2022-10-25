Blaney calls for suspension of refugees coming to County Donegal

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has called for the introduction of refugees into the county to be suspended.

Cllr Liam Blaney has proposed the local authority write to Minister Roderic O’Gorman to take the action until a full inspection of refugee accommodation takes place in Donegal.

Cllr Blaney says the county has become ‘saturated’ with refugees with reports of overcrowding and unsafe living conditions emerging. Almost 5,000 refugees have arrived in Donegal to date.

He says everyone is going to suffer unless something is done:

Donegal County Council’s Director of Community Development and Planning Services, Liam Ward says the local authority is aware of issues for refugees around accommodation and access to services such as schools and GP services given the rural locations of where some are being housed.