Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Blaney calls for suspension of refugees coming to County Donegal

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has called for the introduction of refugees into the county to be suspended.

Cllr Liam Blaney has proposed the local authority write to Minister Roderic O’Gorman to take the action until a full inspection of refugee accommodation takes place in Donegal.

Cllr Blaney says the county has become ‘saturated’ with refugees with reports of overcrowding and unsafe living conditions emerging. Almost 5,000 refugees have arrived in Donegal to date.

He says everyone is going to suffer unless something is done:

Donegal County Council’s Director of Community Development and Planning Services, Liam Ward says the local authority is aware of issues for refugees around accommodation and access to services such as schools and GP services given the rural locations of where some are being housed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

rishi sunak
Audio, News, Top Stories

Rishi Sunak to officially become PM today

25 October 2022
Ukraine Flag
News, Top Stories

Government to step up plans to house more Ukrainian refugees

25 October 2022
Michael McBride
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal housing issues made worse by lack of staff – McBride

25 October 2022
fourlane road
Audio, News, Top Stories

Four Lanes project could be €3.5 million over budget

25 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

rishi sunak
Audio, News, Top Stories

Rishi Sunak to officially become PM today

25 October 2022
Ukraine Flag
News, Top Stories

Government to step up plans to house more Ukrainian refugees

25 October 2022
Michael McBride
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal housing issues made worse by lack of staff – McBride

25 October 2022
fourlane road
Audio, News, Top Stories

Four Lanes project could be €3.5 million over budget

25 October 2022
budget
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern raised over Donegal County Council’s 2023 budget

25 October 2022
liam blaney
Audio, News, Top Stories

Blaney calls for suspension of refugees coming to County Donegal

25 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube