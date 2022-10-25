Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cabinet considering nightclubs opening to 6am

People will be able to party until 6am in nightclubs from next year under new Government plans.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is bringing reforms to licencing laws to Cabinet this morning.

If you’ve ever been partying into the wee hours in Berlin or other European cities, that’s the model the Cabinet wants to adopt.

Nightclubs will be allowed to stay open until 6am, but will have to stop serving at 5.

Pubs and clubs will still be able to apply for a 2.30am late licence.

While pubs will get slightly longer opening hours during the week, being allowed to operate between 10.30am and 12.30 instead of the current 11.30pm closing times.

