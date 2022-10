The Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District is calling for an emergency funding pot to be established.

Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly says there needs to be money readily available in the event of emergency works needing to be carried out in response to flooding.

He says having to call an emergency meeting to secure funding in the aftermath of flooding in Glenswilly is not good enough.

Councillor Kelly says setting money aside would ensure a quick response: