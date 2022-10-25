Concern raised over Donegal County Council’s 2023 budget

The Cathaoirleach of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District says solutions must be found to ease the pressure on Donegal County Council’s budgets.

Patrick McGowan was speaking after the Development Fund Initiative budgets were set for the Lifford-Stranorlar and Letterkenny-Milford MDs yesterday.

He says that the Council is unable to collect any more than it currently can from the public given the rising cost of living.

Cllr McGowan says that raising the extra money needed can’t happen through an increase in property tax rates or business rates: