Donegal Sports Partnership invites applications for ‘Return to Sport’ Funding

Myles Sweeney, Donegal Sports Partnership Coordinator

Donegal Sports Partnership through their Return to Sport – Club Development Fund 2022 is encouraging sports clubs across Co Donegal to apply for small grants to support the ongoing development of sport post the Covid-19 pandemic.

This funding is being allocated through two funding streams including club development initiatives and coaching and volunteer capacity building. All applicant clubs must be affiliated with their National Governing Body of Sport and are open to apply to both measures of funding, individuals can also make an application under the Coaching and Volunteer support fund.

Donegal Sports Partnership Coordinator, Myles Sweeney, said he’s delighted that another phase of funding is being made available locally.

“Last year Sport Ireland and Donegal Sports Partnership distributed around €110,000 to clubs and community groups through a small grant measure with the aim of supporting the club capacity, and developing programmes to restart sport and physical activity as the country came out of the pandemic.”

“While the funding pot for 2022 is less, it is significant and will be a great support to sports clubs, coaches, and volunteers as we continue to open up sports post the pandemic. Eligible expenditure will include the provision of sports participation programmes, equipment costs, education and training, communication and marketing, integration and inclusion, and the general development of sport within the club structures,” Mr. Sweeney added.

All applications must be made online and the funding portals opened on Monday, October 24th. The closing date for applications is 5 pm on Thursday, November 17th.

For further information and registration details log on to www.activedonegal.com or contact Donegal Sports Partnership via email funding@activedonegal.com or by telephone, 07491-16078/16079.

