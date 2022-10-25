Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Four Lanes project could be €3.5 million over budget

Donegal County Council has confirmed that the cost of the Four Lane project in Letterkenny is expected to increase.

The original cost of the project was €6.56m however, it has been alleged that it could now be approximately €10m.

The local authority has confirmed work on the inbound carriageway is nearing completion while substantial completion of works is expected to be by the end of March 2023.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan says there are many questions arising out of the handling of the four lanes project:

