Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Gardai appeal for information on traffic incidents in Letterkenny and Inishowen

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating an incident on High Road at lunchtime yesterday, in which a woman was knocked down by a vehicle.

The incident, which happened at 1.25, saw the woman brought to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for non life threatening injuries.

Any witnesses, or anyone who has dash cam or other footage is asked to contact gardai on 074 91 67100.

Gardai have also renewed their appeals for information about an incident in which a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Neil T Blaney Road on last Tuesday morning at around 11.15.

The male pedestrian treated for non-life threatening was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for non life threatening injuries.

Again, gardai are seeking witnesses or dash cam footage.

Meanwhile, gardai have also renewed an appeal for information about a hit and run involving a stolen BMW at Magherannett, Carndonagh just after 12 noon on Sunday.

A Black Ford Focus had been travelling from Buncrana towards Carndonagh when a blue BMW, partial registration FE63 , travelling in the opposite direction appeared to lose control, resulting in a collision. The driver of the Ford Focus remained at the scene but the driver and a number of passengers of the blue BMW exited the vehicle and ran.

The blue BMW was later reported as stolen from the area of Abbots Wood in Carndonagh. It is reported to have been stolen between the hours of 4am and the time of the collision. Gardai are urging anybody who may have observed the blue BMW or captured it on dash cam footage at either location to contact Gardaí.

They’re asking anybody who observed any suspicious activity in the area of Abbots Wood, Carndonagh on Sunday October 23rd between 4am and Midday,  anybody who witnessed the collision, or has any relevant information in relation to the theft of the BMW or the collision, we ask them to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540. Again, the Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

sacred heart church mountcharles
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating burglary at Mountcharles church

25 October 2022
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Draft budget of €180,000 passed for Inishowen MD

25 October 2022
roads policing
News, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information on traffic incidents in Letterkenny and Inishowen

25 October 2022
Mica House 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica redress scheme at a ‘log jam’ – Cllr McMonagle

25 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

sacred heart church mountcharles
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating burglary at Mountcharles church

25 October 2022
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Draft budget of €180,000 passed for Inishowen MD

25 October 2022
roads policing
News, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information on traffic incidents in Letterkenny and Inishowen

25 October 2022
Mica House 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica redress scheme at a ‘log jam’ – Cllr McMonagle

25 October 2022
pharmacy
News, Top Stories

Medications in North could run out ‘within weeks’ – Warning

25 October 2022
glenswilly flooding
Audio, News, Top Stories

Call for emergency funding pot to be set up

25 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube