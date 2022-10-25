Gardai appeal for information on traffic incidents in Letterkenny and Inishowen

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating an incident on High Road at lunchtime yesterday, in which a woman was knocked down by a vehicle.

The incident, which happened at 1.25, saw the woman brought to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for non life threatening injuries.

Any witnesses, or anyone who has dash cam or other footage is asked to contact gardai on 074 91 67100.

Gardai have also renewed their appeals for information about an incident in which a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Neil T Blaney Road on last Tuesday morning at around 11.15.

The male pedestrian treated for non-life threatening was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for non life threatening injuries.

Again, gardai are seeking witnesses or dash cam footage.

Meanwhile, gardai have also renewed an appeal for information about a hit and run involving a stolen BMW at Magherannett, Carndonagh just after 12 noon on Sunday.

A Black Ford Focus had been travelling from Buncrana towards Carndonagh when a blue BMW, partial registration FE63 , travelling in the opposite direction appeared to lose control, resulting in a collision. The driver of the Ford Focus remained at the scene but the driver and a number of passengers of the blue BMW exited the vehicle and ran.

The blue BMW was later reported as stolen from the area of Abbots Wood in Carndonagh. It is reported to have been stolen between the hours of 4am and the time of the collision. Gardai are urging anybody who may have observed the blue BMW or captured it on dash cam footage at either location to contact Gardaí.

They’re asking anybody who observed any suspicious activity in the area of Abbots Wood, Carndonagh on Sunday October 23rd between 4am and Midday, anybody who witnessed the collision, or has any relevant information in relation to the theft of the BMW or the collision, we ask them to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540. Again, the Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.