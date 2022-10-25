Government to step up plans to house more Ukrainian refugees

The Government is to step up its plans to house more refugees from Ukraine.

A meeting of the Government sub-committee addressing the issue has drawn up a programme of initiatives to tackle the problem.

There are currently 58,000 refugees in the Country compared to 7,250 this time last year.

The scenes of Ukrainian refugees sleeping on floors at Dublin Airport last weekend has forced the Government to draw up a new programme of measures to tackle the crisis.

They includes a new local-authority led call for vacant properties and holiday homes.

The Government will also increase the recognition payment and accelerate work on all possible additional accommodation options such as emergency shelter, refurbished buildings and rapid-build housing units.

The Government also intends to clear pathways out of direct provision for those who are granted legal status.