LUH under pressure as it deals with high numbers of patients and Covid outbreaks

Elective procedures have been cancelled at Letterkenny University Hospital as it faces significant pressure.

145 people attended the hospital’s ED yesterday.

Three wards have been impacted by Covid outbreaks.

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is under significant pressure today with high attendances and long waiting times. Yesterday 145 people attended the ED.

In a statement Saolta says there pressure on bed availability which is resulting in significant delays.

There are currently 29 patients on trolleys in ED awaiting admission.

In addition the hospital continues to be impacted by COVID-19 with 21 patients being dealt with which Saolta says is limiting the availability of beds for patients entering through the ED.

All available beds are in use at the hospital with every effort being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home.