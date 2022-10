Maxi curran

Maxi Curran is set to remain in charge of the Donegal senior women’s football team.

Curran guided the Ulster county to last year’s All-Ireland semi-finals only to lose to eventual winners Meath.

Having meet with Donegal LGFA he has opted to stay on taken up his option of 2nd year.

It’s also been confirmed that Declan McDermott is the new minor manager and Liam Skelly will take charge of the U16 team.