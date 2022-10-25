Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Medications in North could run out ‘within weeks’ – Warning

The Community Pharmacy NI is warning that prescription medications could run out ‘within weeks’.

The organisation has issued the stark warning due to shortages and skyrocketing prices.

If left to deteriorate without Department of Health intervention, community pharmacists in the North have said they will not be able to afford to pay for commonly prescribed drugs used to treat conditions including osteoporosis, high blood pressure, insomnia, mental health and coronary conditions.

Gerard Greene, Chief Executive of Community Pharmacy NI says the threat to the supply of vital medicines is very real.

He says the source of the issue is that Northern Ireland does not have a workable Drug Tariff for dispensing medicines and that the critical drug supply issue being faced shows that the Department must reform the funding structures for community pharmacies.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

sacred heart church mountcharles
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating burglary at Mountcharles church

25 October 2022
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Draft budget of €180,000 passed for Inishowen MD

25 October 2022
roads policing
News, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information on traffic incidents in Letterkenny and Inishowen

25 October 2022
Mica House 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica redress scheme at a ‘log jam’ – Cllr McMonagle

25 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

sacred heart church mountcharles
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating burglary at Mountcharles church

25 October 2022
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Draft budget of €180,000 passed for Inishowen MD

25 October 2022
roads policing
News, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information on traffic incidents in Letterkenny and Inishowen

25 October 2022
Mica House 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica redress scheme at a ‘log jam’ – Cllr McMonagle

25 October 2022
pharmacy
News, Top Stories

Medications in North could run out ‘within weeks’ – Warning

25 October 2022
glenswilly flooding
Audio, News, Top Stories

Call for emergency funding pot to be set up

25 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube