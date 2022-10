Rishi Sunak will officially become British Prime Minister later.

The former chancellor has become the new leader of the Conservative Party after his rival, Penny Mordaunt, pulled out of the race at the last-minute yesterday.

Liz Truss will step down as Prime Minister this morning, exactly seven weeks after taking on the job.

Mr Sunak, the youngest British Prime Minister in more than 2-hundred years, has promised to unite the UK and his party: