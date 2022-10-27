Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Around the North with John Breslin | Author Michael Harding

Author Michael Harding joins John to tell him about his latest release ‘All the Things Unsaid’
Recovering from surgery, Michael Harding travelled to the coast of Donegal to heal in solitude, with the comfort of the ocean around him. As he recuperated, he set himself the task of writing letters to people who had a profound effect on him through his life: old loves, mentors, friends. The result is a collection of insights into life, death, friendship and love.

