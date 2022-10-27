Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Senator George Mitchell to address Oireachtas Committee as Assembly election looms

Senator George Mitchell will virtually address the Oireachtas committee today on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement today.

The special envoy to the north who was appointed by former US president Bill Clinton, is expected to comment on the current political impasse at Stormont.

Jon Tonge, professor of politics at the University of Liverpool, says it’s an opportunity to reflect on how the institutions could be reformed…………….

Meanwhile, a final attempt will be made today to prevent fresh elections in Northern Ireland.

The Assembly is being recalled to once again try to secure a speaker and First and Deputy First Ministers.

If, as expected, that can’t be done then the Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton Harris has said he will call a pre-Christmas election tomorrow.

Belfast based journalist Amanda Ferguson says a December 15th election is all but inevitable……….

