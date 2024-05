The Dáil has heard how Letterkenny University Hospital seen the highest number of patients waiting for beds for the month of April on record.

Almost 600 were admitted without beds last month.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle said the health system on its knees and needs a complete overhaul in order to deliver universal healthcare.

Deputy Doherty says families as well as staff is suffering as a result, and the healthcare should not be down to access to money: