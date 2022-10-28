77% increase in number of children homeless in NW

There’s been a huge 77% increase in the number of children homeless in the North West.

Latest figures from the Department of Housing show that last month, 39 children were in emergency accommodation in the region, up from 22 the previous month.

The number of adults homeless has meanwhile, increased by 23% with 110 homeless last month.

In the combined area of Donegal and Leitrim, 54 adults registered as homeless in September, up 45% when compared to figures from August.

There were a total of 10,975 people in emergency accommodation across the country in September.